14,466 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

RCAT opened at $2.14 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

