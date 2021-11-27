$155.59 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $155.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $162.90 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $559.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 322,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,829. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

