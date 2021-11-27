$168.90 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $168.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $164.19 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $156.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $635.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $695.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $637.92 million, with estimates ranging from $584.00 million to $699.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 109,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.