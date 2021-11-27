$182.15 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report sales of $182.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.38 million to $183.43 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 478,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,527. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

