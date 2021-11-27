$186.03 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce $186.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $478.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $591.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

