$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.36. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

