$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.51. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.55. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

