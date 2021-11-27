$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

