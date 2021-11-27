$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.37. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

