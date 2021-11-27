$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

