$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after buying an additional 576,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 227,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. James River Group has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

