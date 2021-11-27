$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post $21.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 224,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,830. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

