2,404 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.39. 580,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,082. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

