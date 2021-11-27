255,588 Shares in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 255,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKCO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

