256,281 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

