$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. Truist decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,458,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 113,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.