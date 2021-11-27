28,686 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.