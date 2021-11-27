$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report $316.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. Enviva Partners posted sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. 96,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

