$336.57 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $336.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the lowest is $336.13 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial upped their price target on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

VRS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 115,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.