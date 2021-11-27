360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

