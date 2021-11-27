3,795 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.