$39.97 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report sales of $39.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $165.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $171.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.09 million, with estimates ranging from $141.20 million to $150.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 357,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

