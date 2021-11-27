3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,863 shares of company stock worth $374,297. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

