$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

WCC opened at $131.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $4,199,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

