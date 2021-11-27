$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $40.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $166.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 104,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.