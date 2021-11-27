$401.23 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $401.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $524.62 million. Quidel posted sales of $809.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel stock traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. 765,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.