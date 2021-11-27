$46.37 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $46.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.65 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

ACIU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 273,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,301. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

