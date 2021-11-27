5,229 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.