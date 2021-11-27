5,400 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.