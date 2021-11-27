5,700 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $1,774,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,402 shares of company stock worth $45,610,596. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $148.85 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

