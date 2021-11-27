576,320 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

