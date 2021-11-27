6,611 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

