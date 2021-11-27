$7.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.39 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,185. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $392.74 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

