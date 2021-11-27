762 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $34.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,081.92. 11,680,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,839,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $953.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

