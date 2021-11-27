$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report sales of $787.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,544. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

