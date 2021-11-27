888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIHDF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of EIHDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 2,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. 888 has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.