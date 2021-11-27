8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Critical Analysis

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 4.61 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -13.62

Sterling Check has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 3 6 0 2.67 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31

Sterling Check currently has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $33.58, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Check beats 8X8 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

