9,000 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 26.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Quidel by 45.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

