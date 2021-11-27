Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €32.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.90. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

