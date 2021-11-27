ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

