Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0002 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $3,690.00 and approximately $940.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

