ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

