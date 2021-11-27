Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Acciona stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Acciona has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $199.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

