ACoconut One Day Volume Reaches $71,455.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $678,433.92 and $71,455.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 116.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

