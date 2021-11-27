Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.11% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.50. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

