Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.