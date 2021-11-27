Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

