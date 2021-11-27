Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAGFF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.33. 210,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,249. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

