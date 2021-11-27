Agilent Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

