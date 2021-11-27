Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

ADC opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 439.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

